Frankie Wayne Reddell, 48, a Blue Springs, Missouri resident passed away at his home Thursday, June 20, 2019.
The family will receive friends from 10-11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Meyers Funeral Chapel, 1600 W. Main St, Blue Springs, MO. Funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. at the chapel. Burial will immediately follow at the Blue Springs Cemetery.
Memorial contributions are suggested to help defray funeral expenses.
Memories of Frankie and words of comfort for his family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Meyers Funeral Chapel, 816-229-3276.
Published in The Examiner on June 25, 2019
