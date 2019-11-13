|
|
Fred E. Russell, 74, Independence, MO passed away November 10, 2019.
Graveside services will be at 10 a.m., Friday, November 15 at Missouri State Veterans Cemetery, Higginsville, MO. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m., Thursday at Carson-Speaks Chapel., 1501 W. Lexington Ave., Independence, MO 64052.
Fred was born June 3, 1945 in Santa Paula, CA. He was a U.S. Army veteran. He was a building inspector for many different cities in our area over his career. He was a Mason. Fred enjoyed fishing, turkey hunting, tinkering and fixing things. He loved to travel the Southwest part of the U.S. The Holiday Season was important to him and he was always ready to include many others in his Holiday plans.
Fred was preceded in death by brother, Donnie Russell.
He is survived by his wife Ute Russell, of the home; daughter Solvey Young and husband Don, Vancouver, WA; brothers Ron Russell and wife Mary, Java Center, NY; Sidney Russell, Santa Barbara, CA; sister Cathy Zara and husband Sam, Chino Valley, AZ; grandsons Travis Chapman and wife Genie, Sugar Creek MO; Justin Chapman, Vancouver, WA; great-grandchildren Breyonna, Maryssa, Emma-Jean, Shyla, Carlo and Luka.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.speakschapel.com.
Arrangements: Carson-Speaks Chapel 816-252-7900
Published in The Examiner on Nov. 13, 2019