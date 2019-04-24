Fred H. Evans, 70, Clinton, MO formerly of Smelterville, ID passed away April 18, 2019.



No services are scheduled at this time.



Fred was born December 14, 1948 in Kansas City and grew up in Independence, MO before joining the U.S. Army. He served two tours of duty in the Vietnam War and earned a Purple Heart. He began a career in mining with the Sunshine Mining Company in 1975 and worked there over twenty-six years until his retirement in 2001. He was a member of the NRA and the United Steelworkers of America. He enjoyed the outdoors and loved to hunt, fish and camp.



Fred was preceded in death by his wife Randy Lee Evans and sister Sarah Jane Ray.



He is survived by sons Sean Evans, Osburn, ID; Danny Evans; Cody Evans, both of Clinton, MO; brother Dennis Evans and wife Theresa, Clinton, MO; sisters Leta Ginnings, Kansas City, MO; Leota Davolt, Marceline, MO; granddaughters Alysha Mays, Erika Neumann and three great-grandchildren.



Condolences may be sent to the family at www.speakschapel.com.



Arrangements: Carson-Speaks Chapel 816-252-7900 Published in The Examiner on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary