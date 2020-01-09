|
|
Fred Hernandez Sr. 81 of Blue Springs passed away peacefully in his sleep, at home on January 3, 2020 following a lengthy battle with cancer.
Fred was born March 10, 1938 in Kansas City to Evangeline Hernandez and Fred Toy. His mother passed away when Fred was a year old at which time he was adopted by his Maternal Grandparents, Jose' and Jovita Hernandez. Fred was a Baptist and attended Switzer Grade School and West Jr. High. He enlisted in the Marine Corps Reserves and served his country from 1956 to 1962. In 1956 he went to work for Thomas J. Lipton Company (Unilever) in Independence, retiring from Lipton in 1994. After retirement, Fred worked part-time but made friends full-time at the Westlake's Ace Hardware in Blue Springs.
Fred was the Patriarch, committed to taking care of the family. He was always available to come to your aid for car trouble, mowing the lawn, moving cattle or whatever else you needed. Whether it was a summer BBQ, family gathering or tailgating at the Chief's game, he welcomed any excuse to cook for a crowd, and enjoyed sharing the results with family, friends and neighbors. Fred spent several years as a softball coach and is remembered fondly by members of the various teams. Fred liked to hunt and fish. He and Betty spent time after retirement going to the lake, camping and traveling in their RV, making new friends no matter what State they traveled to.
Surviving at the home is his Partner and Love, Betty "B.B." Brooks. He is also survived by 4 children from his marriage to Betty Jo Paredes: Monica (Albert) Ramirez, Fred (Julie) Hernandez Jr., Joseph Hernandez, Andrea (Stephanie) Hernandez, 3 step-daughters: Brenda (Ron) Hook, Barbara Wooldridge and Beth (Kevin) Brooks-Steeley; 14 grandchildren: Anissa Ramirez, Albert Ramirez Jr., Chris Ramirez, Joseph Hernandez II., Corey Rodriguez, Kyle Hernandez, Lilly Hernandez, Lisa Dale, Lori Packham, Jennifer Heyer, Joshua Willcockson, Justin Willcockson, Shane Steeley and Shanda Steeley, 23 great-grandchildren, 1 sister Ethyl (Mike) Garcia plus many cousins and friends that he considered family.
Fred was preceded in death by his birth and adoptive parents and his siblings Santos, Anita, Rachel, Leo, Linda, Hope, and Miriam.
Visitation will be Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 1-3 p.m. at Royer Funeral Home, Grain Valley, MO. Services to follow with full military honors.
Memorial contributions may be made to local chapter of the American Diabetes Association in care of Royer Funeral Home.
Arrangements: Royer Funeral Home, Grain Valley, MO 816-847-4441
Published in The Examiner on Jan. 9, 2020