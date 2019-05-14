|
|
Freda Imogene Stewart Provost passed away May 10, 2019 at Benton House of Blue Springs, Mo.
She was born on July 25, 1920 in Carlisle, Indiana, daughter of David Eslie and Genevieve Steele Stewart. She later moved to Anderson, Indiana where she graduated from Anderson High School. Freda then went on to graduate from Methodist Hospital School of Nursing in Indianapolis, Indiana. From there she joined the Army Nurse Corps and served in England with the 32nd General Hospital during WWII as a registered nurse.
On August 15, 1943, just before leaving for England, Freda married her husband of 75 years, Francis Albert Provost. After retiring, both moved to Deerwood, Minnesota with the wintertime spent in Pharr, Texas. The last 20 years they have lived in Independence, Missouri continuing to winter in Texas.
Freda was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, sisters and daughter, Lorinda Adair.
She is survived by her husband, Francis; sons, Michael Provost, Anthony Provost (Pam); daughter, Patricia Erwin (Ralph); grandchildren, Tina Engle (Shane), Michel Henderson (Ralph), Edward Provost (Sharon), Matthew Sharp (Cindy), Kevin Sharp (Eva) and Genevieve Rodriguez (Ricardo); and six great-grandchildren, Ashley Deglan (Kellin), Brandon Engle, Connor Henderson, Jaren Provost, Addison Provost and Lyn Patricia Sharp.
Freda was a very dedicated volunteer for many different places during her lifetime. She was a member of the Christ United Methodist Church of Independence, the VFW, American Legion, Lions Club and the Methodist Hospital Alumni Association. She enjoyed being a recipient of a trip to Washington, DC, for the Heartland Honor Flight Program.
There will be a Cremation with burial at a later date in the Lakewood Cemetery in Crosby, Minnesota.
The family wishes to send a special thank you to the staff of Benton House, Blue Springs, and Kansas City Hospice for the amazing care and comfort that she received.
Arrangements: Park Lawn Funeral Home (816) 523-1234.
Published in The Examiner on May 14, 2019