1/1
Freda R. (Ragan) Stanger
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Freda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Freda R. Stanger, of Independence, a woman of great faith and love for her family, went to her heavenly home on October 1, 2020. She was 93.

A visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m., Wednesday October 7, 2020 with a funeral service following at Carson-Speaks Chapel, 1501 W Lexington Ave., Independence, MO 64052. For the safety of the family and their guests, masks and social distancing will be required. She will be laid to rest during a private service at Salem Cemetery in Independence.

Freda was born on New Year's Day, 1927 in Shelbyville IL, to Merritt and Carrie (Russell) Ragan. She was employed by Lake City Ammunition and then Hallmark Cards in Kansas City, retiring after 15 years. Freda loved the Lord and was a faithful member of Atherton United Methodist Church. She was an active member of the American Legion Auxiliary and the VFW Auxiliary.

Freda is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 57 years, Roy C. Stanger who passed in 2006; her daughter, Susan Hightower, as well, as her 7 siblings, Noble, Ervil, Gaylord, Gleason, Dorothy, Gladys and Alberta.

She leaves behind her daughters, Viola Sopher and Barbara J. Sopher with husband Jim Jr., son-in-law Terry Hightower; grandsons Jason M. Sopher and his wife, Tara, and Chris R. Sopher; and great-grandson, Riley Sopher.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Animal's Best Friend or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com

Arrangements: Carson-Speaks Chapel 816-252-7900

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Examiner on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Carson-Speaks Chapel
Send Flowers
OCT
7
Funeral service
Carson-Speaks Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Carson-Speaks Chapel
1501 W. Lexington Ave.
Independence, MO 64052
(816) 252-7900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Carson-Speaks Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved