Freda R. Stanger, of Independence, a woman of great faith and love for her family, went to her heavenly home on October 1, 2020. She was 93.
A visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m., Wednesday October 7, 2020 with a funeral service following at Carson-Speaks Chapel, 1501 W Lexington Ave., Independence, MO 64052. For the safety of the family and their guests, masks and social distancing will be required. She will be laid to rest during a private service at Salem Cemetery in Independence.
Freda was born on New Year's Day, 1927 in Shelbyville IL, to Merritt and Carrie (Russell) Ragan. She was employed by Lake City Ammunition and then Hallmark Cards in Kansas City, retiring after 15 years. Freda loved the Lord and was a faithful member of Atherton United Methodist Church. She was an active member of the American Legion Auxiliary and the VFW Auxiliary.
Freda is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 57 years, Roy C. Stanger who passed in 2006; her daughter, Susan Hightower, as well, as her 7 siblings, Noble, Ervil, Gaylord, Gleason, Dorothy, Gladys and Alberta.
She leaves behind her daughters, Viola Sopher and Barbara J. Sopher with husband Jim Jr., son-in-law Terry Hightower; grandsons Jason M. Sopher and his wife, Tara, and Chris R. Sopher; and great-grandson, Riley Sopher.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Animal's Best Friend or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
