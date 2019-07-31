The Examiner Obituaries
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
(816) 373-3600
Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Woodlawn Cemetery
701 S. Noland Road
Independence, MO
Frederick Wayne "Fred" Nonnweiler


1935 - 2019
Frederick Wayne "Fred" Nonnweiler Obituary

Frederick "Fred" Nonnweiler, 84, passed away July 24, 2019.

He was born March 4, 1935 in Sheboygan, WI. Fred was the youngest of 10 children. He was greeted in Heaven by his loving wife Franny, 8 of his siblings, sister-in-law Eva Barnes, brother-in-law Frank 'Buddy'; Brumfield and fellow veterans.

He is survived by: son and daughter-in-law, Edward Nonnweiler and Mary Rose Martini; Brother and best friend John Nonnweiler and sister-in-law Pat; sister-in-law Ronnie Brumfield, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Special acknowledgement and gratitude to niece Venus Hegle. Your loving-kindness for Uncle Fred impacted his life and ours.

Fred was a dedicated employee of UMKC as a licensed high pressure engineer 1st class. He was early on the job, exceptionally knowledgeable, reliable, and enjoyed being of service. Fred served in the US Armed Forces in the Army and Air Force. He considered this his proudest achievement. Our deepest Thank You to the staff on Highland Park Unit, at MVH - Warrensburg. Your excellent compassion, patience and care of Fred, made a positive difference in his life and his family's.

Per Fred's wishes, a brief graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019, 10 a.m., at Woodlawn Cemetery, 701 S. Noland Road, Independence MO. 64051.

In lieu of flowers, please donate in Fred's memory to: Veterans Assistance League, C/O MO Veterans Home - Warrensburg, 1300 Veterans Road, Warrensburg, MO 64093.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com

Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600
Published in The Examiner on July 31, 2019
