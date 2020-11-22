1/1
Fredrick M. Church
Fredrick M. Church passed away in the comfort of his family on November 11, 2020.

No service will be held.

Fred was a one-of-a-kind man. He always had a joke up his sleeve and could make anyone laugh. He went to great lengths to provide for his family and friends and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Fred was preceded in death by his parents: James and Pearl Church; and wife: Cynthia Church.

Fred is survived by his daughter: Melissa Colley-Nelson; 2 grandchildren: Carissa (Scott) Casida and Clayton Nelson; 3 great-grandchildren; 3 siblings: Pat (Terry) Nichols, Ron (Violet) Church, and Debbie Jones as well as nieces, nephew, and extended family.

Arrangements: Royer's New Salem Funeral Home, Independence, MO 816-796-8600

Published in The Examiner on Nov. 22, 2020.
