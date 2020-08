Or Copy this URL to Share

G. Maxine Garr, 81, of Blue Springs, MO passed May 4, 2020.



Memorial service will be held on August 21, 2020 at VFW Hall in Lee's Summit, MO at 3 p.m. Inurnment Missouri Veteran's Cemetery.



Arrangements: Chapel of Memories Funeral Home 816-463-4030.



