Gail Ann Cook, 79 years old, of Independence, Missouri died on April 8, 2020.
A visitation will be held from 1-2:00 p.m. followed by a 2:00 p.m. memorial service on Thursday, June 25, at the Carson-Speaks Chapel, 1501 W. Lexington Ave., Independence, MO.
Born on July 14, 1940 in Plainwell, Michigan to Elbert (Dutch) Wine and Berniece (nee Dickey) Wine. She was a 1958 graduate of Van Horn High School. On May 14, 1960 at Mount Washington Baptist Church in Independence, Missouri she married Charles Edward Cook, who preceded her in death. She worked at the Crittenton Center for 40 years. She was a member of Beverly Hills Baptist Church. She was an avid reader and enjoyed doing needlework and quilting.
She is survived her daughter, Kimberly Cook, of Kansas City, Missouri, and son, Steve Cook and wife, Patrice of Marshall, Missouri. She is also survived by grandsons Charles Edward Cook, II and wife, Mary of Concordia, Missouri; George Allen Cook and wife Lisa, of Overland Park, Kansas; and Steven Edward Cook, Junior of Slater, Missouri. She is also survived by great-grandchildren, Carter Allen, McKenna Leanne and Charles Edward, III of Concordia, Missouri; and Brayden Charles of Overland Park, Kansas. Two sister-in-laws, Mary Ann Bartel of Concordia, Missouri and Carol Ann Cook of Blackburn, Missouri, one brother-in-law Roger Cook and wife Karen of Wichita, Kansas. And many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. In addition to her parents, Gail was proceeded in death by her beloved husband of almost 60 years, Charles Edward Cook, in-laws, Arthur Cook, Sr. and Flora Cook, step mother-in-law Bessie Cook, brother Stewart Wine and Norma Wine, brothers-in-laws, Arthur Cook, Jr., Leslie R.F. Cook, brother-in-law Bill Bartel and Sister-In-law Anastasia Cook
She was a strong woman who was full of love and you always knew where you stood with her.
Online condolences and memories may be left for the family at www.speakschapel.com.
(Arrangements: Carson-Speaks Chapel, 816-252-7900.)
Published in The Examiner on Jun. 20, 2020.