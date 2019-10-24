|
Garland L Strickland, 83, born in Selman, OK. on November 9, 1935, passed away on October 20, 2019 in Independence, MO.
He is survived by his wife Judy Strickland, son Michael Strickland, daughter Lesa Sellers and husband Michael Sellers and grandchildren, Jesse, Justin Strickland, Tyler, Cody and Chelsea Kling and great-grandson Colten Strickland.
Garland served his country in the US Airforce.
Memorial services will be held at New Hope Congregation (220 W. Moore Independence Mo.) Visitation will be Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 11 a.m. to Noon, with the Memorial Service from Noon-1 p.m.
Published in The Examiner on Oct. 24, 2019