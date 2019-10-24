Home

Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
New Hope Congregation
220 W. Moore
Independence, MO
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
New Hope Congregation
220 W. Moore
Independence, MO
Garland L. Strickland


1935 - 2019
Garland L. Strickland Obituary

Garland L Strickland, 83, born in Selman, OK. on November 9, 1935, passed away on October 20, 2019 in Independence, MO.

He is survived by his wife Judy Strickland, son Michael Strickland, daughter Lesa Sellers and husband Michael Sellers and grandchildren, Jesse, Justin Strickland, Tyler, Cody and Chelsea Kling and great-grandson Colten Strickland.

Garland served his country in the US Airforce.

Memorial services will be held at New Hope Congregation (220 W. Moore Independence Mo.) Visitation will be Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 11 a.m. to Noon, with the Memorial Service from Noon-1 p.m.
Published in The Examiner on Oct. 24, 2019
