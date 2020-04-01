|
After a rapid progression of cancer, Gary Clyde Rohrs of Independence, Missouri departed this world to join his Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday March 26, 2020. His immediate family was with him at his home.
Gary was born June 26, 1944 in San Angelo, Texas while his dad was in the military. He lived many places as a military son but considered Independence, MO his home. He was the firstborn son of Albert Clyde Rohrs and Doris Cameron Rohrs.
Gary was a mentor and inspiration to many. He achieved many goals in his life and was still actively practicing his career as a self-employed accountant. In 1960, he earned the designation of Eagle Scout in the Boy Scouts of America. In November of 1966, he earned his Bachelor's Degree from Central Missouri State University. He became the President of his professional organizations: Kansas City Chapter of Independent Accountants, Independent Society of Accountants of Missouri and National Society of Public Accountants. He had also been the President of his local Kiwaniis Club.
Most importantly, he served the Lord at First Baptist Church of Independence as the church financial secretary, a deacon, and a member of several committees. He loved children and young people. He often made it a point to speak with them. He was a key person in establishing a scholarship fund on behalf of his 1962 William Chrisman High School graduating class.
He was preceded in death by his father, mother and youngest brother, Mark S Rohrs.
Gary is survived by his wife, Teena M Rohrs of the home; his sons Brett C Rohrs of Independence and Gavin B Rohrs of Blue Springs and his brother Chris Rohrs of Independence as well as his grandchildren, Chelsea and Caden Rohrs of Greenwood Indiana.
Due to the virus restrictions, there will be a private graveside service in the near future.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to the First Baptist Church Benevolence Fund may be made and sent to FBC 500 West Truman Rd Independence MO 64050 or to Independence School District Foundation c/oDebra Cambell, 201 N. Forest Ave Independence MO 64050.
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 1, 2020