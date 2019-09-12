|
Gary D. Zimmerman, 79, of Lee's Summit, Missouri passed away at John Knox Village Hospice House on Monday, September 9, 2019.
Private family burial will be held on Saturday, September 14 at Mound Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:30-11:30 a.m., followed by a Memorial Service at Noon on Saturday September 14, 2019 at East 39th Street Community of Christ church, 15006 East 39th Street, Independence, MO, 64055.
Gary was born on May 31, 1940 in Cainsville, Missouri to Rufus and Orene Zimmerman. He graduated from Cainsville High School in 1958. He graduated from The University of Missouri – Kansas City in May 1967 with a Bachelor of Science and Business Administration – Finance. He married Janice Colyer in June of 1961. Gary worked for The Community of Christ Church Headquarters for 8 years. He retired as an Accounts Payable Supervisor from Kansas City Power & Light after 27 years in January 2002. He held the priesthood office of Evangelist in The Community of Christ church. He served as a Chaplain at the Independence Sanitarium Hospital and Centerpoint Hospital for several years. He enjoyed spending time with his family on annual vacations to the beach or Disneyworld. He was a beloved husband, dad, grandpa and great-grandpa.
Gary is survived by his wife, Janice, of 58 years, of the home; two daughters, Sandra Tindall (Evan) of Lee's Summit, MO, and Jana Schmidli (Steve) of Lee's Summit, MO; 5 grandchildren, Brett, Brittany and Brooke Schmidli and Carter and Claire Tindall and one great-grandson, Owen.
He was preceded in death by his parents, 4 brothers, 1 sister, 2 nephews and 1 niece.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Community of Christ Bridge of Hope Project, 1001 W. Walnut, Independence, MO 64050.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com
Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600
Published in The Examiner on Sept. 12, 2019