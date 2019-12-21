|
|
Gary Dean Wilson, 72, from Phoenix, AZ, passed away suddenly November 26, 2019, due to complications from a stroke.
His wife, Catherine, and beloved friends, the White family, were by his side. He was also able to hear the voices of family members on the phone calling to give him their love and say good bye.
Gary was born May 27, 1947, to Vestal H. Wilson and Janet G. Wilson. He grew up in Raytown, MO, and graduated from Raytown South High School in 1965. While in junior high, Gary was elected the first Student Mayor of Raytown in 1962 by his fellow students as part of the Young Citizens Day program. He returned to the annual event ten years later to greet the students participating in 1972 and to tell them that this program had stirred his interest in government. After high school graduation, Gary studied at William Jewell College in Liberty, MO, before entering the University of Missouri at Kansas City. In 1969 Gary left college to join the United States Army and served as a public information specialist at Qui Nhon in the Republic of Vietnam. Upon his return to the states, Gary was stationed at Fort Riley, KS, as the Chaplain's assistant. Gary served proudly, and on June 4, 1971, was honorably discharged from the Army. He returned to his studies at UMKC, graduating that December with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science. Gary went on to earn his Master of Arts degree at UMKC in Administration of Justice in 1980. Gary then worked for Missouri Probation and Parole and continued his career in Phoenix, working for Maricopa County Adult Probation. Gary and wife, Catherine, started their own business Medi-Aides Health Insurance Filing and Sales in Arizona.
Gary loved sports and was a great athlete. He played basketball for William Jewell College and while he was in the military. Before joining the Army, Gary played softball for the Green Apple Quick Steps and was very proud of their 1968 City Championship. To many, Gary was known affectionately as "Whitey" because he always wore white "Wilson" sports wrist bands. While working for Maricopa County, he played basketball during the Police Games and played softball on his office team. Gary's basketball hoop is still mounted above the garage Gary and Catherine's treasured 1988 Monte Carlo calls home.
Gary was a man of faith. His mother gave him a Living Bible for Christmas in 1972. One year for Lent he was encouraged to start something rather than giving up something. He started reading the Bible daily and continued to do so. Gary grew up in the First Baptist Church of Raytown and was always proud of his family's commitment to the church and its members.
Gary is survived by his wife, Catherine Cable; sister, Beverly Wilson Marriott Christopher, and husband, Thomas, of Independence and Blue Springs, MO; nephew, Brent Marriott, and wife, Darla, of Omaha, NE; niece, Marcie Marriott, of Independence, MO--his niece and nephew fondly remember Gary as "Mr. Uncle Gary Sir;" great-nieces, Emily Woodring, and husband, Max, of Kansas City, MO, and Ally Marriott of Warrensburg, MO; also great-nephew, Grant Pierson, of Independence, MO; and many Wilson family members in North Carolina. He is also survived by his brothers-in-law, Logan Cable, of Grandview, MO, and Alan Cable, of Lee's Summit, MO; sister-in-law, Nancy Cable Keel, and husband, Steve, of Olathe, KS; niece, Sarah Keel Christensen, and her husband, Austin, and their daughter, Kaetin, of Olathe, KS; and niece, Abby Cable, of Lee's Summit, MO.
No services are planned. Memorial contributions can be sent to the Arizona Humane Society, www.azhumane.org.
Arrangements: Phoenix Memorial Park & Mortuary www.dignitymemorial.com
Published in The Examiner on Dec. 21, 2019