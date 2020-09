Or Copy this URL to Share

Gary Douglas Rothove, 70, passed away on September 5, 2020, after his valiant five year battle with cancer.



The family will have a private memorial service at a later date.



Arrangements: Carson-Speaks Chapel 816-252-7900



