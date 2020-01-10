|
Gary Homer Collins (Popeye) of Independence, Mo, died in his home, January 6, 2020.
Memorial services will be held at VFW Post 3976, 12810 E. Kentucky Ave, Independence, Mo 64050 on January 17 from 5-9 p.m.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Homer Collins and Opal Collins; his daughter Michelle Lynn; granddaughter Destiny Jeanne; his brothers, Retzy, Dean, Dale, and his sister Nadine.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Bonnie Jeanne Collins; children Pamla Jo Collins Visnich, her husband Tommy, Carrie Ann Collins, Chad David Collins, his wife Tracy and Cassie Nadine Ayers; grandchildren, Adam Wayne Homer, Alexander David, Caleb Michael, Christopher Dean, Elijah Keith, Josiah David Wayne, Caitlin Rene', and Alexis Nicole; Great-grandchildren, Talon David, Matthew, Lauren, Stella and Hayden.
Gary was born January 2, 1946, Married on April 23, 1977 to Jeanne Johnson. He retired from Lipton Tea of 35 years. He was the head Deacon at Spirit Life Church and was a devout Christian. No one was a stranger to him and he made friends wherever he went. Gary enjoyed playing Santa during the Holidays, and bringing joy to all around him. He enjoyed spending time with his family, playing chess, swimming, camping and karaoke. He was an avid Swappin Shopper and was always looking for the deal of the day.
Published in The Examiner on Jan. 10, 2020