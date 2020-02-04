Home

Gary L. Maglinger

Gary L. Maglinger Obituary

Gary L. Maglinger, 73 of Independence, MO passed away Friday, January 31, 2020 at his residence.

Services will be held at 10am, Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at the Grace Bible Church, 900 N. Bly Rd., Independence, MO 64056 with burial to follow in Oak Ridge Memory Gardens. The family will greet friends from 3-7pm, Monday, February 3, 2020 at the Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St., Independence, MO 64055.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.speakschapel.com.

Arrangements- Speaks Suburban Chapel (816) 373-3600.
Published in The Examiner on Feb. 4, 2020
