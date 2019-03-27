Home

Gary Lee Claxton


1946 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Gary Lee Claxton Obituary

Gary Lee Claxton, 72, of Grain Valley, MO formerly of Blue Springs passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019 at his home.

The family will receive friends and family from 5-7 p.m. Friday, March 29, at Lone Jack Baptist Church, 202 S. Bynum Rd, Lone Jack, MO 64070. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 30, at the church. Burial will immediately follow at Valley Memorial Gardens in Grain Valley, MO.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Meyers Funeral Chapel in Blue Springs, MO.

Memories of Gary and words of comfort to his family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Examiner on Mar. 27, 2019
