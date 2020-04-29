|
Gary Lee O'Shay, 73, a resident of Blue Springs, MO surrounded by family passed away peacefully Friday, April 24, 2020 and he joined the Lord in Heaven.
He was born August 23, 1946 to Floyd and Coral (Taylor) O'Shay in Southwest City, MO. Gary graduated from Southwest City High School in 1965. He obtained his Bachelors of Science degree from Southwest Missouri State University in 1969. Gary furthered his education by receiving his Master's Degree from Central Missouri State University in 1975. In 1977 Gary completed his Education Specialist Degree. He served his country proudly in the Army National Guard unit 110th Combat Engineering Battalion from 1973-1979. On June 14, 1986 Gary was united in marriage to Virginia Troxel in Branson, MO. Gary taught High School Math in Blue Springs, and retired after teaching for 31 years. On more than one occasion Gary received the perfect attendance award. He would often be recognized by past student while he was running errands or out to eat. Gary was a member of the First Baptist Church of Blue Springs. He enjoyed his teaching career, home repairs, yard work, walking in Walmart, and making people smile and laugh.
He is survived by his wife, Virginia O'Shay of Blue Springs, MO; children, Kevin O'Shay (Nichole) of Blue Springs, MO, Don Fausett (Stephanie) of Olathe, KS, Vickie Justeson (Andrew) of Overland Park, KS; grandchildren, Taylor and Ava O'Shay, Devin and Oliver Fausett, Aleks Justeson, Jason Nolan.
Gary is preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Coral O'Shay; brother, Dwayne O'Shay.
Graveside service for Gary will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, May 2, 2020 at the Blue Springs Cemetery. A viewing for Gary will be available beginning at 10 a.m. prior to the graveside service at the cemetery. Social distancing and Covid-19 restriction are requested.
In remembrance of Gary memorial contributions are suggested to .
Arrangements have been entrusted to Meyers Funeral Chapel in Blue Springs.
Memories of Gary and words of comfort for his family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 29, 2020