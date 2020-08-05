Gary Lewis Mullendore, 78, of Independence, MO passed away Friday, July 31, 2020.
A visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, August 6 with a funeral service at 10 a.m., Friday, August 7, both at Carson-Speaks Chapel, 1501 W. Lexington Ave., Independence, MO 64052. Interment will follow at Six Mile Cemetery.
Gary was born June 27, 1942, in Atherton, MO to David and Hughnell (Lewis) Mullendore. He started working in the local Labor Union and moved on to Carpenter's Local Union #61, where he proudly served as a Business Agent and various other positions for over 52 years. Gary was also involved in the local Shriners and Masons of the Scottish Rite. Gary was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed teaching the next generations about hunting and farming. With an adventurous spirit, he loved getting in the car with his family and taking spontaneous trips across the country. Always generous, Gary would lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it, whether family, friend or stranger. Our community has lost a great-hearted, kind man.
Gary is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Sandy; his sons, Bryan and Eric; his grandchildren, Travis (Amber), Blake, Anthony, Hunter, William, Janel, Jessica, Tyler (Sheree), Nick, Rachel (Mike), and Michelle; 8 great-grandchildren; his brother, Mark, sisters, Kathy (Steve) Tuhy, and Lynn (Jack) Earley; as well as, many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Dava Jean Christian; his son, Gary Scott Mullendore; and his grandson, Bradley "Bo" Mullendore.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Salvation Army.
