Gary Lynn Hoyt, 58, of Blue Springs, Missouri, passed away July 8, 2019.
Graveside services are noon on Thursday July 11, 2019, at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery; Higginsville, MO. Visitation will precede the service from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m., on Thursday at Meyers Blue Springs Funeral Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Gary Lynn Hoyt Memorial Fund, payable to Darlene Hoyt.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Meyers Blue Springs Funeral Chapel; 816-229-3276.
Published in The Examiner on July 11, 2019