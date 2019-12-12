Home

POWERED BY

Services
Meyers Funeral Chapel
1600 W Main
Blue Springs, MO 64015
(816) 229-3276
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Lynn White


1953 - 2019
Send Flowers
Gary Lynn White Obituary

Gary Lynn White, 66, a resident of Blue Springs, MO passed away peacefully Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at the Kansas City Hospice House in Kansas City, MO.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, December 16, 2019 at St. John LaLande Catholic Church, 805 N.W. RD Mize Rd, Blue Springs, MO. The family will receive friends and family from 9-10:30 a.m. with Rosary being prayed at 10:30 a.m. prior to mass.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Meyers Funeral Chapel in Blue Springs.

Memories of Gary and words of comfort for his family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Examiner on Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -