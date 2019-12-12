|
Gary Lynn White, 66, a resident of Blue Springs, MO passed away peacefully Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at the Kansas City Hospice House in Kansas City, MO.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, December 16, 2019 at St. John LaLande Catholic Church, 805 N.W. RD Mize Rd, Blue Springs, MO. The family will receive friends and family from 9-10:30 a.m. with Rosary being prayed at 10:30 a.m. prior to mass.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Meyers Funeral Chapel in Blue Springs.
Memories of Gary and words of comfort for his family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Examiner on Dec. 12, 2019