Gary Mouse, born May 28, 1949 in Kansas City, Missouri; died Saturday, September 12, 2020 in Phoenix, Arizona.



Gary graduated from UMKC School of Law and practiced law in Kansas City and Independence, Missouri until his retirement.



He was predeceased by his parents Mae and Mike Mouse and his son David Mouse.



Gary is survived by his daughter Kimberly Brown, his granddaughter Samantha, his grandson Deacon, his brothers John (Irma), and Brad (Chris), and his niece Chelsea. Gary was also fortunate in having a host of loyal friends with whom he shared many adventures.



Gary was a very capable, generous, and pleasant soul who rarely let anything get him down. He had an encyclopedic knowledge of military history, he tipped as if there was no tomorrow, told a great joke, and he truly never met a stranger. Gary left a remarkable impression on many and will be sorely missed by all who knew him.



Gatherings to reminisce are encouraged. In lieu of flowers, the family would like to suggest donations to the Sierra Club.



