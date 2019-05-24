Home

Meyers Funeral Chapel
1600 W Main
Blue Springs, MO 64015
(816) 229-3276
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Meyers Funeral Chapel
1600 W. Main St
Blue Springs, MO
View Map
Gary Norman Qualkinbush


1960 - 2019
Gary Norman Qualkinbush Obituary
Gary Norman Qualkinbush, 58, a resident of Grain Valley, MO passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, May 22, 2019.

He was born June 5, 1960 in North Kansas City, MO to Charles and Jeanette (Collins) Qualkinbush. Gary graduated from Blue Springs High School in 1978. He worked as a heavy machine operator for several years. Gary enjoyed watching NASCAR, racing motorcycles, and anything that dealt with racing if it were cars or trucks.

Survived by his son, Daniel C. Qualkinbush of Grain Valley, MO; mother, Jeanette Ward and her husband George; brother, Bob Qualkinbush and wife Janice of Grain Valley, MO; sister, Cindy Fowler of Blue Springs, MO; grandchildren, Ashton and Adeline Qualkinbush.

He is preceded in death by his father, Charles Qualkinbush.

The family will receive friends and family from 1-2 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, at Meyers Funeral Chapel, 1600 W. Main St, Blue Springs, MO. A private burial will be held at the Blue Springs Cemetery.

Words of comfort for his family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Examiner on May 24, 2019
