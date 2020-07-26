Gary Paul Carney, 84, of Independence, MO passed away July 23, 2020.
A visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. followed by a 2 p.m. service on Monday, July 27, at the Carson-Speaks Chapel. Burial service to be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, at Steele Memorial Cemetery, Hartville, MO.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mt. Washington Baptist Church Service Center.
Gary was born April 25, 1936 near Hartville, MO to James M. and N. Novella (Young) Carney. He attended #3, a one room grade school. He graduated from Hartville High School in 1954. He worked at the local feed mill in Hartville for two years, and then moved to Kansas City. Gary was hired as a temporary employee in July of 1956 with Montgomery Wards. That employment continued for 33 years until the catalog department closed. He worked part time for a cleaning service and then worked nine years at Mt. Washington Methodist Church as a custodian.
On October 20, 1956, he was united in marriage to Bertie E. "Bert" Newton. To this union two children were born; Son, Alan and daughter Jonna.
He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.
Gary is survived by his wife Bert; son Alan (Jennifer) Carney; daughter, Jonna Carney; grandchildren, Adam (Michelle) Bozarth, Carl (Caitlin) Carney and Emily Carney; great-grandchildren, Jameson and Sutton Carney; as well as his beloved cat, Molly.
Arrangements: Carson-Speaks Chapel 816-252-7900