Gary Ray Lowry, 81, of Independence, MO passed away March 4, 2020.
A visitation will be held from 9-10 a.m. followed by a 10 a.m. service on Friday, March 20, 2020 at Carson-Speaks Chapel, 1501 W. Lexington Ave., Independence, MO. Burial immediately following at Mt. Washington Cemetery.
Contributions may be made to the Navy Musicians Association.
Gary was born July 23, 1938 in Springfield, MO to Arthur and Pauline Lowry, one of four boys. He enjoyed his animals, good food (Englewood Café of Indep, MO) and music, all from a young age. He played TAPS during his time of service in the U.S. Navy, and he could often be found playing TAPS at military funerals. Another great accomplishment of Gary's was earning an associate's degree in business. His greatest passion in life was playing his trumpet and flugelhorn. Starting his own band in high school led him to being a part of many other bands, such as; Little Sister's of the Poor, Joe Walker Band, Independence and Raytown Concert Band and Norman Atwell, just to name a few. As a generous man who believed in giving, he also loved being a huge fan of the Maverick's, the Royals and the Chiefs.
Gary has now been reunited with past loved ones including; his parents, his three other brothers, Joe, Jim and Butch Lowry, his wife Shellie Lowry, a daughter of his own, Mickey and stepson, Alec Hoffman.
He is survived by two children, Marsha Rubin (Lowry) of Independence, MO and Michael Lowry of Springfield, MO, stepdaughter Shelbie Johnson-Buxton of Independence, MO, five grandchildren, Jennie, Ben, Chase, Daniel and Renee, sixteen great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
As the founder of the Landlord's Association of Eastern Jackson County, he provided clean, safe and affordable housing to many Independence families. Gary will be missed by many and many who enjoyed his 81 years of life, including members of the Navy Musician's Association, which he was still a member of.
Published in The Examiner on Mar. 14, 2020