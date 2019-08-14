|
Gary W. Smith, 80, a resident of Blue Springs, MO passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at his home with his loving family at his side
The family will gather for a celebration of Gary's life from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Side Pockets, 1237 State Route 7, Blue Springs, MO 64014.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Meyers Funeral Chapel in Blue Springs.
Memories of Gary and words of comfort for his family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Examiner on Aug. 14, 2019