Meyers Funeral Chapel
1600 W Main
Blue Springs, MO 64015
(816) 229-3276
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Side Pockets
1237 State Route 7
Blue Springs, MO
Gary W. Smith


1939 - 2019
Gary W. Smith Obituary

Gary W. Smith, 80, a resident of Blue Springs, MO passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at his home with his loving family at his side

The family will gather for a celebration of Gary's life from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Side Pockets, 1237 State Route 7, Blue Springs, MO 64014.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Meyers Funeral Chapel in Blue Springs.

Memories of Gary and words of comfort for his family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Examiner on Aug. 14, 2019
