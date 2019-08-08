|
Gary Warren Barr, 71, of Independence, Missouri passed away August 4, 2019.
He was born August 12, 1947 to Warren F. Barr and Ruth V. (Roberts) Barr. Having lost his parents at an early age Gary was lovingly raised by his Uncle Jake (Barr) and Aunt Louise. He attended William Chrisman High School where he met his high school sweetheart and wife of 50 years Nancy (Borgman), standing in line at the pencil sharpener in Mr. Herrick's Geometry Class.
After graduation in 1967 Gary trained in tool and die making before enlisting in the U.S. Navy to serve his country during the Vietnam War, 1968-1972. Before leaving active duty he earned the rank of Petty Officer First Class, and later returned to serve in the Naval Reserve. Gary and Nancy were married July 3, 1969 at the 32nd Street Naval Base Chapel in San Diego, California. After the Navy, Gary returned to Independence where he and Nancy made their home and lived their married life on Main Street. Gary was a machinist and tool and die maker by trade. He was a union man and worked many years as a member of the CWA for Western Electric and then AT&T, eventually retiring after 32 years from Avaya. Gary was a skilled craftsman, a master repairman, and enjoyed woodworking.
He and Nancy spent the past 30 years working to restore the Historic Bryant Home on South Main Street to is original grandeur. He particularly loved collecting and restoring antiques and took great pride in his antique car collection. He was a member of the Heart of America Model A Ford Club, Plain Old A's, and Ararat Shrine Antique Auto Club. He was an active member of First Baptist Church in Independence. He was Master Mason, Past Master of McDonald Lodge #324, and a member of the Ararat Shrine and Scottish Rite. Gary had a great respect for his membership with Boy Scouts of America. He was a member of the Tribe of Mic-O-Say, an Eagle Scout, a Scoutmaster, and later enjoyed scouting with his grandson and helping him to achieve his Eagle Scout ranking.
Gary fancied himself as a biker at heart and was a proud H.O.G. (member of the Harley Owners Group). He was a proud Veteran and lifetime member of the VFW Post #1000. Those who loved Gary will remember him for being one of the hardest working, hardest loving men they've ever known. He loved his wife Nancy most of all, but his family and friends always knew they ran a close second. He was greatly humbled by how God had blessed his life and expressed his gratitude daily. He knew that God had blessed him with many mentors throughout his life so he worked hard to mentor others.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents Warren and Ruth, Brother John (Jack) Barr, and Uncle Jake and Aunt Louise.
He is survived by his wife Nancy, daughters Jennifer Rentfro (Aaron) and Christina
Leakey (Brian), both of Independence; and grandchildren Madalyn Leakey, Jessup Leakey and Kennedy Rentfro.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions to the First Baptist Church 1896 Sanctuary Restoration Fund, 500 W. Truman Road, Independence, 64050, or Boy Scouts of America, Heart of America Council Camperships Program, 10210 Holmes Road, Kansas City, MO 64131.
Published in The Examiner on Aug. 8, 2019