Gayle C. Kirk, of Independence, MO, a friend to both many loved people and animals, passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020. She was 65.
Gayle entered this world on September 30, 1954 in Independence, MO, the child of William and Delilah (Robinson) Corum. A few years after graduating from Truman High School in 1972, she married her beloved husband Michael Kirk and together, they made a house a home, staying settled in Independence. She was an animal lover, flower gardener, and admirer of all things purple.
Gayle leaves behind her husband, Mike; niece, Ginger Kimmel of IA; nephew, Jim Corum of Kansas City; sister-in-law, Karen Finke; brother-in-law, David Kirk; nieces and nephews, Melissa Talley, Greg Finke, Elizabeth Scholes, and Joseph Finke; as well as, multiple friends, including her best friend, Joyce Meyer of Independence.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Constance Morris.
A graveside service for family and friends will take place at Mt. Washington Cemetery in Independence. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in her honor to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society; PO Box 91891, Washington DC 20090-1891.
