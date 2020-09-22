1/
Gayla (Corum) Kirk
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gayla's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Gayle C. Kirk, of Independence, MO, a friend to both many loved people and animals, passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020. She was 65.

Gayle entered this world on September 30, 1954 in Independence, MO, the child of William and Delilah (Robinson) Corum. A few years after graduating from Truman High School in 1972, she married her beloved husband Michael Kirk and together, they made a house a home, staying settled in Independence. She was an animal lover, flower gardener, and admirer of all things purple.

Gayle leaves behind her husband, Mike; niece, Ginger Kimmel of IA; nephew, Jim Corum of Kansas City; sister-in-law, Karen Finke; brother-in-law, David Kirk; nieces and nephews, Melissa Talley, Greg Finke, Elizabeth Scholes, and Joseph Finke; as well as, multiple friends, including her best friend, Joyce Meyer of Independence.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Constance Morris.

A graveside service for family and friends will take place at Mt. Washington Cemetery in Independence. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in her honor to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society; PO Box 91891, Washington DC 20090-1891.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com

Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Examiner on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
(816) 373-3600
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Speaks Suburban Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved