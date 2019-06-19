The Examiner Obituaries
Gayle Delores (Brunson) Foster


Gayle Delores (Brunson) Foster, 88, Kansas City, MO passed away May 17, 2019.

Memorial services will begin at Noon, Saturday, June 22 at Church of the Good Shepherd, 4947 N.E. Chouteau Drive, Kansas City, MO 64119; private inurnment will follow. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. before the service at church.

In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions to the , 1100 Pennsylvania Ave, Kansas City, MO 64105.

Gayle was born July 28, 1930 in Independence, MO and lived in the area most of her life. She worked for U.S. Army Map Service in Kansas City as a cartographer for many years. She was a member of the Church of the Good Shepherd. She enjoyed traveling the U.S.A. and the world. She was an artist who was an accomplished painter and sketch artist. She was a very social person who was genuinely concerned with the welfare of others.

Gayle was preceded in death by husbands Jim Jennings and Tom Foster and brother Gene Brunson.

She is survived by nephews Deighton Brunson and girlfriend Maria Duda, Lee's Summit, MO; Gordon Brunson and wife Mary Jo Hogan, Cleveland, OH; great-nephews Ben, Sam and Andy Brunson; sister-in-law Madelon Brunson, Independence, MO and close friend Mary Canham, Kansas City, MO.

Condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com

Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600
Published in The Examiner on June 19, 2019
