Gene Hesterberg, 87, of Blue Springs, MO passed away peacefully Friday, November 22, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center in Blue Springs, MO.
He was born October 27, 1932 in Kansas City, MO to August and Lucy (Krahenvuhl) Hesterberg. Gene spent the majority of his working career as a truck driver for Jack Cooper Transport and was a 57 year member of the Teamsters local #41. He was a member of the United Methodist Church of Blue Springs. Gene was united in marriage to his wife of 60 years, Mary Jo Brunk on September 24, 1951.
She preceded him in death on February 27, 2012.
Survivors include his children: Twila Fleming of Blue Springs, MO, Paula Stuck (Mike) of Lake Ozark, MO and Tammy Hesterberg of Independence, MO; sister, Elizabeth Monaco of Independence, MO; grandchildren: Nicole Ball and husband Chuck, Eric Hesterberg and wife, Elisha, Amy Armstrong and husband Billy and Abby Stuck; great grandchildren: Lauren Ball, Emily Ball, Ethan Hesterberg, Emory Hesterberg, Caleb Armstrong, Adam Armstrong, Brecklyn Stuck and Caydon Stuck.
The family will receive family and friends from 11am-12pm Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church of Blue Springs, 301 S.W. Woods Chapel Rd, Blue Springs, MO. Funeral service will begin at 12pm at the church. Burial will immediately follow at the Brookings Cemetery in Raytown, MO.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to , American Diabetes Association or Multiple Sclerosis Association of America.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Meyers Funeral Chapel in Blue Springs, MO.
Memories of Gene and words of comfort for his family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Examiner on Nov. 26, 2019