|
|
George Elliott Warner of Independence, Missouri, passed away on April 27, 2020 surrounded by his family.
Born January 25, 1931 in Fayette City, PA, he was the youngest of eight children born to Benjamin and Emma Warner. George devoted his entire life to God, Family and Country. On October 27, 1951, George married the love of his life Martha J. Sethman, and so began their 69 year journey together.
George served his country in the Air Force for 22 years in multiple locations including overseas. Upon retirement from the Air Force, George and Martha settled in Springfield, Ohio where he worked for Cooper Industries. After retiring from Cooper, they moved to Independence, MO to be closer to their children and grandchildren, a move that was memorable and rewarding for all. George was an Elder in the Community of Christ Church and donated time, talent, and resources in the service of others. He frequently referred to himself as a ""jack of all trades and master of none."" He was a skilled handyman, always ready to lend a hand. He enjoyed fishing, woodworking and, in later years, even enjoyed cooking. He and Martha served dinners for various civic and Community of Christ Church functions.
George is survived by his loving wife Martha, his four children: Nancy Jackson (Enid, OK), Wayne Warner (Hamilton, OH), Carol (Scott) Roberson (Independence, MO), and Donald (Paige) (Elk River, MN); nine grandchildren: Sonja Jackson, Shon (Jennifer) Jackson, Erin (Joe) Tucker, Britni (Bobby) Spriggle, Shelby (Michael) Hoffman, Madison (Devin) Chuba, Taylor (Andrew) Wintermote, Kennedy Warner and Grant Warner; and eight great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his seven siblings and son-in-law Terry Jackson.
Services to be held upon lifting of current restrictions.
Arrangements: Noland Road Chapel
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 30, 2020