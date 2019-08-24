|
|
George Wesley Shultz was born July 2, 1934 in Independence, MO to Irven and Georgia Shultz. He passed peacefully August 19, 2019 at his home in Independence, surrounded by his loving family after a hard fought battle with cancer at the age of 85.
George and his family moved to a farm near Smithton, MO before his senior year of high school, where soon after, he met the love of his life Beverly Todd. The two were married July 10, 1955 and were blessed with 64 years of marriage. After completing his service in the U.S. Marine Corps, they moved to Independence and were blessed with 3 wonderful children. George was employed as a mechanical area foreman at Armco Steel for 30 years and retired in 1986. At the age of 40, George took up the game of golf and enjoyed many rounds played with family and close friends. Some highlights being when he played courses in Jamaica, Hawaii and his most memorable, Pebble Beach.
When Missouri's quail population was in its prime, he enjoyed busting coveys of quail with his son Jeff. He transitioned to deer hunting to spend time with grandsons and the added bonus of being able to nap while on a hunt. During the summer months, George enjoyed fishing at his farm near Odessa. While George liked to include his family in whatever he was doing, he especially enjoyed taking many family trips and going on cruises with close friends. A favorite pastime was playing a fiercely competitive game of Mexican Train Dominoes with family and friends. George and Beverly were both involved with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and served on the local board of directors for eight years. George was a member and Deacon of Connection Point Church (formerly First Baptist Church of Raytown) for 52 years.
George is survived by his wife Beverly Shultz; three children, Terri Kalbfleish, Jeffrey Shultz, his wife Kim, Kimberly Ratliff, her husband Dennis; seven grandchildren, Jaime (Kalbfleish) Knapp, her husband Klint, Hunter Ratliff, Matthew Kalbfleish, his wife Lindsey, Brooke Ratliff, Spencer Shultz, his wife Brittany, Chase Ratliff and Holly Shultz; four great-grandchildren, Karter Knapp, Harper Knapp, Wyatt Kalbfleish and Rowan Kalbfleish; sister Jean Matlock, her husband John, brother John Shultz, his wife Nancy; and many nieces and nephews.
George was preceded in death by his parents, Irven and Georgia Shultz, sister, Opal Smith and brother, Bill Shultz.
A visitation will be held Tuesday, August 27, 2019 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Connection Point Church, 10500 E State Route 350, Raytown, MO. Funeral service to follow at 1 p.m. Burial with full military honors at Floral Hills Cemetery, 7000 Blue Ridge Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Fond memories and online condolences may be expressed at: Newcomer's Floral Hills Funeral Home www.FloralHillsFuneralHome.com
Memorial contributions may be made to the or The Hope Network at Connection Point Church.
Published in The Examiner on Aug. 24, 2019