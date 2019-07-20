The Examiner Obituaries
Carson-Speaks Chapel
1501 W. Lexington Ave.
Independence, MO 64052
(816) 252-7900
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Carson-Speaks Chapel
1501 W. Lexington Ave.
Independence, MO 64052
Funeral
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Carson-Speaks Chapel
1501 W. Lexington Ave.
Independence, MO 64052
Georgia Ann (Hazelrigg) Waage


1931 - 2019
Georgia Ann (Hazelrigg) Waage Obituary
Georgia Ann (Hazelrigg) Waage of Independence, Missouri, passed away on July 16, 2019.

She was born in Crocker, Missouri on August 22, 1931. She was preceded in death by her parents, Delmar F. and Goldia O. (Robertson) Hazelrigg, her brother Delmar T. "Bud" Hazelrigg, and her husband of 64 years, Eugene O. Waage.

She is survived by her son and his wife, Dr. Chris and Kathy (Pennington) Waage, her sister Eleanor (Hazelrigg) Jacobs, her grandchildren Christian, Eric, and Kaitlyn Waage and Courtney (Waage) Forshee, many nieces and nephews, three grand-dogs, and four great-grand-dogs.

Visitation will be on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 10 a.m., with the funeral at 11 a.m., at Carson-Speaks Chapel, 1501 W Lexington Ave., Independence, Missouri 64052.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donation to the or your local animal rescue organization.

Online condolences may be left at www.speakschapel.com

Arrangements Carson-Speaks Chapel.
Published in The Examiner on July 20, 2019
