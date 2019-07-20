|
Georgia Ann (Hazelrigg) Waage of Independence, Missouri, passed away on July 16, 2019.
She was born in Crocker, Missouri on August 22, 1931. She was preceded in death by her parents, Delmar F. and Goldia O. (Robertson) Hazelrigg, her brother Delmar T. "Bud" Hazelrigg, and her husband of 64 years, Eugene O. Waage.
She is survived by her son and his wife, Dr. Chris and Kathy (Pennington) Waage, her sister Eleanor (Hazelrigg) Jacobs, her grandchildren Christian, Eric, and Kaitlyn Waage and Courtney (Waage) Forshee, many nieces and nephews, three grand-dogs, and four great-grand-dogs.
Visitation will be on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 10 a.m., with the funeral at 11 a.m., at Carson-Speaks Chapel, 1501 W Lexington Ave., Independence, Missouri 64052.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donation to the or your local animal rescue organization.
Published in The Examiner on July 20, 2019