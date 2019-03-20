Georgia Marie Stevenson-Anderson, 95, of Independence, MO passed away March 17, 2019.



Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m., Thursday, March 21, at Speaks Suburban Chapel. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Friday, March 22, at the chapel. Burial will take place in Mound Grove Cemetery.



Georgia was born on November 26, 1923 in Independence, Mo the 5th of 6 children born to Lilburn and Cecile (Inman) Snow. She was a graduate of William Chrisman High School. Georgia was a longtime member of the Community of Christ Cornerstone Congregation. Georgia was a gifted seamstress, and enjoyed quilting, making dolls and teddy bears, and wedding cakes. She was also an avid rock collector, looking forward to each new rock that was added to the collection, notating where they came from. Most of all Georgia loved people, especially her family.



Survivors include: daughter Lana Seaver and her husband Don; son Gregg Stevenson; step-daughter Patti Wilson and her husband Dick; sister Vera Henderson; 7 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; a large extended family and many friends.



Georgia is preceded in death by her parents, 1st husband Harold Stevenson, 2nd husband Kenneth Anderson, 2 brothers and 2 sisters.



In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to or the Cornerstone Congregation.



