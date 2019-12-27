|
Gerald Dean Fenton, 83, of Independence, MO, passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019.
A visitation will be held Monday, December 30 from 1-2 p.m. with a funeral service following at 2 p.m., both at Carson-Speaks Chapel, 1501 W Lexington Ave., Independence, MO 64052. Interment will follow on Thursday, January 2 at Hanes Cemetery in Centerville, IA.
Gerald was born March 19, 1936 in Plano, IA to Floyd and Ann (Simatovich) Fenton. He married his beloved wife, Virginia Kay Frazier on January 16, 1960 at Immanuel Baptist Church in Independence. Gerald earned a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from Finlay Engineering College in 1964 and went on to work for Independence Power & Light for almost 32 years. He was an avid deer and geese hunter until his health would no longer allow.
Gerald is survived by his wife of nearly 60 years, Virginia; his two sons, Timothy Fenton and Paul Fenton, both of Independence; his three granddaughters, Caitlyn Kirkpatrick, Harlee Jane Fenton, and Samantha Fenton; his brother Larry (Helen) Fenton of Kearney, MO; and his sister, FloAnn (Dave) Davison of Hiawatha, IA.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com
Arrangements: Carson-Speaks Chapel 816-252-7900
Published in The Examiner on Dec. 27, 2019