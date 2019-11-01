|
Geraldine (Gerry) Marcella Webb, 98, of Independence, Missouri, passed away on October 23, 2019 in Frisco, Texas.
Gerry was born in Alton, Illinois on February 17, 1921. She was the daughter of Grace Elizabeth Dahling Lynch and Allen Albert Lynch. She became both a school and industrial nurse. Gerry enjoyed entertaining and spending time with her family and friends and was a lifelong Kansas City Chiefs' fan.
Gerry is preceded in death by her parents, siblings Millard, Genevieve, Pauly, Lewis and youngest son Larry Dahling, and her devoted husband of 64 years, Lee Franklin Webb.
She is survived by her son, Gerald Lee Webb and daughters-in-law Virginia and Leslye. She had 8 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Geraldine was full of life and will be missed by her loved ones.
Published in The Examiner on Nov. 1, 2019