|
|
Geraldine Short, 96, departed this world on August 5, 2019 in her home in Arlington, Texas.
Born October 6, 1922 as Geraldine Duffey, she was raised on her family's farm in Post Oak, MO. She later moved to 1607 Short Street in Independence, MO with her sister Gladys Duffey.
Geraldine leaves behind Mitzi Thrutchley (Daughter), Michael Short & Monte Short (Sons), Ann Short & Stacie Short (Daughters-In-Law), Michael Thrutchley (Son-In-Law), Amy Moreland & Kyla Garcia (Granddaughters), Kurt Thrutchley & Adam Short (Grandsons), four Great-Grandchildren and numerous loved ones.
Geraldine graduated from William Chrisman HS in Independence, MO. She then went on to Graceland College where she earned her degree. Before World War II, Geraldine moved to Dallas to become an airline stewardess for TWA. Geraldine did not become a stewardess, but did become a pilot. Geraldine moved back to Independence and volunteered at a facility that distributed belongings of fallen soldiers back to their families during World War II.
Geraldine and William (Bill) Short met in Independence when they both lived on Short Street and they were married on March 13, 1947 in the Englewood RLDS church. The newlyweds moved to Los Angeles where Geraldine worked at Wright Aeronautical.
Geraldine and Bill moved back to Independence in the early 1950's and acquired the Natatorium, a private swimming pool in Independence, MO. At the time, public swimming pools in Missouri were segregated. Geraldine opened The Natatorium to everyone and was proud that it was the only swimming pool in the area that was Desegregated. This is just one example of her moral and racial justness. Her acts of kindness and inclusiveness became the hallmark of her contribution to society - she had a passion for humanity.
Geraldine was a lifelong member of the Community of Christ (Reorganized Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints) based in Independence, MO. Geraldine attended and was baptized in the Stone Church. Geraldine later attended Sterling Avenue congregation and became a women's leader for church events. Geraldine and Bill moved to Arlington, TX in the early 70's to create one of the most successful plastic businesses in the world. They were very active in church endeavors and, eventually, Geraldine helped Bill build the Carrier Parkway church in Arlington. They also expanded the mission to Camp Sionito in Texas.
Geraldine's career was primarily dedicated to raising her family. She developed a passion for travel and worldwide adventures. In 1967, Geraldine, Bill and their children went on a trip around the world that took them to Japan, China, Singapore, India, the Middle East, and Europe. Geraldine and Bill would continue to travel - visiting every state (a lifelong journey that concluded with a trip to Alaska on their 50th anniversary). Her love of nature inspired several long-distance camping trips, taking the family to iconic locations like Yellowstone, Yosemite, Grand Canyon and many others.
Geraldine had many hobbies, which included golf, tennis, cars, playing cards, art, letter writing, cooking and spontaneous adventures. She made arguably the best cinnamon rolls on the planet. At the drop of a hat, Geraldine would happily travel with her kids - thousands of miles across the country in classic cars that most people would not drive around the block. If you played cards with her, just give it up, she would either be nice and let you win or beat the socks off you! Whatever it was that she did, she had a way of making you an integral part, and always with a smile!
The world is certainly a better place for the many contributions that Geraldine Short gave during her lifetime.
Geraldine requested a private family service in Independence where both her remains and those of her husband of 69 years will be interred.
Anyone desiring to contribute to the Geraldine Short Memorial Fund can send to Camp Sionito, P.O. Box 908, Burleson, TX 76097 or contact Mike Thrutchley at 817-819-7299. Anyone desiring to contribute personal stories or condolences can submit by sending to 1809 Crestridge Ct., Arlington, TX 76013 or email mike,short[email protected].
Published in The Examiner on Aug. 31, 2019