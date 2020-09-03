Gertrude Charlotte Brown Esry, age 89, passed away on August 25, 2020.
Trudy was born in Sebring, FL, to Frank L. Brown and Eva H. Brown. She grew up in Mena, Arkansas, where her father built a log home for the family. Born at the height of the Great Depression, and while never going hungry, her family struggled to make ends meet. She recalled that, during the hard times of her childhood, her birthday present would customarily be an orange. During WWII, the family relocated several times as her father pursued jobs related to the war effort and included stays in Texas, California, and Washington. Her father served as an electrician at what would later become the Hanford (Washington) Nuclear Plant where one day he was surprised to see President Roosevelt. Unbeknownst to him at the time, the Hanford facility played a key role in the development of the atomic bomb.
After the war, the family returned to Mena. Following her graduation from high school, Trudy worked to earn money before attending Ouachita University in Arkadelphia, AR where she played clarinet in the marching band and in three years, earned a Bachelor's degree. The first person in her family to graduate from college, she would go on to later earn a Master's degree from Webster University. In 1954, Trudy relocated to Independence, MO, where she accepted a position teaching third grade at Bryant Elementary School. In 1958, she accepted a position to teach the children of US Airforce personnel in Japan. The experience was one of the highlights of her life. She returned to Independence in 1959 to marry William A. Esry Jr with whom she raised two sons. While raising her family, she reentered the workforce, becoming a licensed real estate broker. Her passion for the classroom, however, led her to return to teaching in 1971. She taught at Oldham and then Sycamore Hills Elementary School. All of her students held a special place in Trudy's heart and even after her retirement in 1996, she would affectionately recall students and experiences from throughout her career.
Active in social organizations such as Young Matrons and the Independence Junior Service League, Trudy volunteered at the Truman Library and even once had a special moment with President Truman. She enjoyed PBS, documentaries, and the music of The Mills Brothers, Eddie Arnold, and the Kingston Trio. She was a voracious reader and was particularly interested in, and knowledgeable of, the American Civil War.
Trudy was preceded in death by her father, Frank L. Brown; her mother, Eva H. Brown; her brother, Rev. Charles E. Brown; sister, Mary F. Bush; daughter in law, Felicia A. Esry; and husband, William A. Esry Jr.
She is survived by sons William A. "Kip" Esry III (Ann) and Jon S. Esry (Tina), and her five grandchildren whom she adored: Elizabeth, Sarah, Stephen, William, and Charlotte.
A loving wife and a devoted and nurturing mother and grandmother, Trudy always put her family first. She instilled within us the value of education. She taught us to have empathy for others, recognize that people should be judged by the content of their character, to stand for justice, and to stand up for those unable to stand up for themselves. She taught us the golden rule and to appreciate the many advantages with which we had been blessed. She emphasized fairness and doing the right thing. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother and will live on in our hearts forever.
A visitation with the family will be held at Floral Hills funeral home on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 1 p.m. A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to The Alzheimer's Association
, https://act.alz.org/site/Donation