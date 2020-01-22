|
Andy Pontalion, 82, of Independence, MO passed away January 19, 2020.
A visitation will be held from 9-10 a.m. followed by a 10 a.m. service on Thursday, January 23, at the Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St., Independence, MO. Burial at Mound Grove Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Integrity Hospice, 3751 NE Ralph Powell Rd., Lee's Summit, MO 64064.
Andy was born July 2, 1937 in Kansas City, MO to Gilbert Anderson Sr. and Nellie (Dotson) Pontalion. In 1999, he retired from Associated Wholesale Grocers after over 30 years. He had also been a member of Teamsters Local Union 41. Andy was a fan of his Iowa Hawkeyes.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Marsha Pontalion; two brothers, Tom Pontalion and Bob Landram; son, Jeff Pontalion; stepson, John Pretti; first wife, Florence Pontalion; and grandson, Daniel Pontalion.
Andy is survived by his wife of 35 years, Marilyn Pontalion; daughters, Cheryl Melton (Ryan), Lisa Bullard (Jim); sons, Dane Pontalion (Angela), Michael Pontalion (Julie) and Timothy Pontalion; twelve grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
