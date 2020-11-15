Gileann Renee White, age 59, passed away November 9, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer.
She was born February 22, 1961, to Derral and Patricia Weber in Kansas City, Missouri. Gileann attended Raytown High School and graduated with her Bachelor's degree from Avila University. She was a Chiefette for the Kansas City Chiefs for several years. She was very active in church activities at Blue Ridge Presbyterian Church. She participated in teaching Sunday school, Vacation Bible School, and other various children's events within the church.
Gileann was a very dedicated mother of two daughters. Megan Lillian White, age 30, who also graduated from Avila University, and Marissa Faith White, age 25, who graduated from Missouri State University. The three of them, along with Gileann's mother Pat, were always involved in all sorts of projects both in and outside of school. She was a dance mom to so many of her daughters' friends at Steppin' Out-The Studio and Studio J. She enjoyed hobbies such as crafting and sewing with her daughters. Gileann also loved her pets and had a huge heart for all animals. She enjoyed spending time with her extended family and was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. Gileann lived with her mother, Pat Weber, in Blue Springs, Missouri. She was employed at Chad Smith State Farm Agency and was a licensed insurance agent.
Gileann is preceded in death by her father, Derral Weber, her aunt, Dortha Spicer, her grandparents, Bernest and Lucille Wooldridge, and her grandparents, Emmett and Gorda Weber.
Gileann is survived by her mother, Pat Weber, her two daughters, Megan and Marissa, and numerous relatives in the Kansas City, Moberly and St. Louis areas.
Funeral services celebrating Gileann's life will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at the Park Lawn Funeral Home, with an open visitation at Noon, until 2 p.m. Due to Covid-19 and capacity limitations, the service will be for family only, however those who would like to listen to the service, can do so from the funeral home parking lot on their car radio. An open graveside service will follow.
Memorial contributions in Gileann's honor are suggested to the American Cancer Society
of Kansas City, (1100 Pennsylvania Ave, Kansas City, MO 64105) or the Humane Society of Greater KC (5445 Parallel Parkway, Kansas City, KS 66104