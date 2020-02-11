|
Glada Sue (Bradley) Raffurty, 99, of Kansas City, was born, January 2, 1921, in La Tour, Missouri, the daughter of Jacob and Phila Jessie (Palmer) Bradley. She departed this life, Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at the St. Mary's Manor in Blue Springs.
Glada was a 1938 Pleasant Hill High School graduate.
On June 10, 1939, she was united in marriage to Ora Joseph "June" Raffurty. He preceded her in death on November 14, 2010.
Glada worked for the McGonigle's Market in Kansas City from 1957 to 1993. She was an active member of the Marlborough Baptist Church where she served as a Sunday School Teacher from 1951 to 1986 and never missed a Sunday. When her children were younger she was an active member and Past-President of the P.T.A. of the Center School district, served as a Den Mother for Cub Scouts and Mothers Council President for Boy Scouts. The most important aspect of Glada's life was family. From the time she was little, through the Great Depression, WWII, and throughout her entire life she gave her all in support of family.
Glada was also preceded in death by her parents; one son Richard O. Raffurty; and five siblings, Stella Gibson, Alta Franklin, Gail Clary, Mildred Hall, and John Bradley.
She is survived by one daughter, Glenda S. (and Robert) McMurry of Independence; one son, Donald J. (and Pamela) Raffurty of Odessa; daughter-in-law, Linda Raffurty of Overland Park, KS. ; nine grandchildren, Richard (and Laura) Raffurty of Pleasant Hill, David (and Sherry) Raffurty of Kansas City, Jeff (and Tiffany Christopher) Raffurty of Holt, Cindy Engle of Prairie Village, KS., Robert McMurry of Independence, Molly (and Mark) Lang of Lee's Summit, Theresa Kihn of Ellsworth, KS, Joseph (and Stefanie) Raffurty of Joplin, and Sarah Raffurty of Charleston, South Carolina; three step grandchildren, Amy (and Greg) Russell of Signal Mountain, Tennessee, Ben (and Tami) Rold of Lee's Summit, and Cristin (and Branon) Nicholson of Lee's Summit; fourteen great grandchildren, Telina, Megan, Matthew, Michael, Dillon, Holly, Justin, Eli, Emery, Caitlin, Leo, Linley, Peyton, and Nina; twelvestep-great grandchildren, Brendan, Aliya, Zach, April, Kristen, Matthew, Tyler, Kale, Lakin, Gage, Preston, and Bailey; five great great grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Kaden, Olivia, Owen, and Carter and one step great-great grandchild, Brody; many nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.
