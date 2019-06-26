Home

Meyers Funeral Chapel
1600 W Main
Blue Springs, MO 64015
(816) 229-3276
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Meyers Funeral Chapel
1600 W Main
Blue Springs, MO 64015
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Meyers Funeral Chapel
1600 W Main
Blue Springs, MO 64015
View Map
Glen Allen Crain


Glen Allen Crain

1935 - 2019
Glen Allen Crain Obituary

Glen Allen Crain, 83, a resident of Independence, MO passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Monday, June 24, 2019 at Delmar Gardens of Lenexa in Lenexa, KS.

The family will receive friends and family from 10-11 a.m. Friday, June 28, 2019 at Meyers Funeral Chapel, 1600 W. Main St, Blue Springs, MO. Memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. at the chapel. Full military honors will conclude the services celebrating Glen's life.

Memories of Glen and words of comfort for his family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Examiner on June 26, 2019
