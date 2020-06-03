Glen Edward Holmes, aged 72, of Independence passed away peacefully May 28, 2020, at Monterey Park Nursing Home.
He was preceded in death by his parents Ivan and Mary (Gooch) Holmes.
He attended Van Horn High School, Graceland College, and graduated from the University of Fairbanks, Alaska, with a Geology degree. He served honorably in the US Army in South Korea as part of the Army Band. Then he worked on the Alaskan Pipeline and loved nature, photography, and sports. Later he lived at Pleasant Heights and Monterey Park Center in Indep. Glen was very generous, inviting family to join him on trips and donating to Outreach International and to Stone Church Community of Christ, where he was an active member. He was outgoing and caring, was loved and will be missed.
Glen is survived by sister Anne (Ron) Romig, brother David Holmes, and nieces Kiana (Don) Griffin and Rene Romig, MD.
Private funeral will be held at Speaks Suburban Chapel and interment at Mound Grove Cemetery with military honors.
Friends can express condolences at speakschapel.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Outreach International are welcome.
Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel, 816-373-3600.
Published in The Examiner on Jun. 3, 2020.