Glenda Marlene (Badder) Gooch
1956 - 2020
Glenda Marlene Gooch, 63, of Independence, MO, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. She had been battling ovarian cancer for 3 years.

A celebration of life will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 27 at Colbern Road Restoration Branch, 9525 Lake Lotawana Rd, Gate 2, Lee's Summit, MO. (Flowers may be delivered from 12-1 p.m. at the church Saturday). A private service will be held at Mound Grove Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Independence School District Foundation at http://www.ourisdf.org. Please designate Thomas Hart Benton in honor of Glenda Gooch.

Glenda was born on July 25, 1956 in Sugar Creek, MO, to Robert G. and Reta M. (Kennon) Badder. She graduated from William Chrisman High School in 1974. Glenda had a passion for teaching and excelled in teaching children to read. She double majored and received a Bachelor's degree in Education from the University of Central Missouri. In addition, Glenda earned a Master's degree in Reading from the University of Missouri Kansas City. She was Teacher of the Year for Thomas Hart Benton, where she taught for 20 years before retiring.

Glenda was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Karl W. Gooch; son, Chad H. Gooch (Carly and daughter Nova); daughter, Kara C. Cavanaugh (Andrew); sister, Debra Smith (James); granddaughters, Elle and Annika; as well as nephews, nieces, and cousins.

Arrangements: Royer's New Salem, Independence, MO 816-796-8600

Published in The Examiner on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Celebration of Life
01:30 PM
Colbern Road Restoration Branch
