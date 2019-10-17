|
Glenn E. Harbaugh, Jr., 90, passed away on October 13, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his High School Sweetheart and wife of over 40 years, Jill Harbaugh, in March 1990.
He was born on November 18, 1928 in Independence, Missouri, the son of Glenn E. Harbaugh, Sr. and Dorothy (Grube) Harbaugh.
He is survived by his two children, son, Glenn E. Harbaugh III and daughter, Shaun Smith (Steve), as well as three grandchildren, Taylor Smith (Jocelyn), Cooper Smith (Robin) and Blair Smith (Craig). He also has six great-grandchildren, Erica (Jacob), Mikayla, Kaytlin, Hunter, Lucy and Eva.
Glenn was a lifelong resident of Independence, Missouri where he was a home builder and residential developer for over 50 years.
Visitation will begin at the Newcomer's Floral Hills Chapel, 7000 Blue Ridge Blvd, Raytown, MO, at 11 a.m., Wednesday, October 23, followed by a Graveside Service at the cemetery at noon.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions to the at www.lung.org.
Published in The Examiner on Oct. 17, 2019