Gloria Green, 75, of Blue Springs, Missouri died peacefully during her sleep the morning of Wednesday, July 31, 2019, ending a long battle with cancer.
A celebration of her life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the Adams Pointe Conference Center in the Courtyard Marriott - Kansas City East/Blue Springs.
Gloria was born August 26, 1943 in Neosho, MO to Harland Jackson and Goldie Marie Slaughter Yetter. She graduated from Belfast School, a 2-room, 8-grade school and Neosho High School, and received an Associate degree from Metropolitan Community College (Blue Springs). She lived and worked in the Blue Springs community for the past fifty-five years. She was a twenty-five year member of Beta Sigma Phi sorority.
Gloria led a very active life before her illness, enjoying cooking and baking, dancing, dining with friends, shopping, traveling, and water aerobics at the YMCA. She held fond memories of her championships in spelling bees! She entertained her family by singing parodies of songs with lyrics to fit her wit. She celebrated Christmas singing all of the "Gloria" songs.
She prided herself on finding sales, scouring the "Clarence" (clearance) racks, and rarely paying full price for anything. She made friends easily and kept them for a lifetime. Most importantly, she cherished her time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings Orval "Joe" Yetter, Bonnie Jean Smith, Carl Ray Yetter, Patsy Ruth Tucker, and Betty Lou Hatfield.
Gloria is survived by her two sons Richard "Rick" Paul Green, III of San Antonio, TX; and Matthew "Matt" Wesley Green and wife Deb of Westminster, CO; four grandsons Richard "Paul" Green, IV and Joshua Dawson Green, of San Antonio; Matthew "Wes" Wesley Green and Zachary "Zach" Roger Green of Westminster, CO; and granddaughter Emily Vandora Green of Belmont, TX; two sisters Nancy Aline Hignite of Neosho, MO; and Linda Sue Baker of Colorado Springs, CO; and brother George "Jim" Yetter of Neosho, MO.
In lieu of flowers, Gloria would ask that you do an unexpected, unsolicited act of kindness for someone in her name. She would admonish you to keep your friends close and your family closer.
Published in The Examiner on Sept. 7, 2019