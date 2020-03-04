Home

POWERED BY

Services
McGilley & Sheil Funeral Home & Cremation Services
11924 East 47th Street
Kansas City, MO 64133
(816) 353-6555
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
McGilley & Sheil Funeral Home & Cremation Services
11924 East 47th Street
Kansas City, MO 64133
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
12:30 PM
McGilley & Sheil Funeral Home & Cremation Services
11924 East 47th Street
Kansas City, MO 64133
View Map

Golda M. Grizzell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Golda M. Grizzell Obituary

Golda M. Grizzell, 93, of Independence, MO passed away February 27, 2020.

Memorial service on Saturday, March 7 at 12:30 p.m. with visitation one hour prior at the McGilley & Sheil Chapel, 11924 E. 47th St., KCMO 64133.

Golda was a member of New Outlook Pioneers of AT&T, the Social Order of Beauceant and the Local CWA #6360.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lee Grizzell and a daughter, Karen Lee.

Golda is survived by her siblings, Gene Wood, Joe Wood, Marcine Morgan and Pearle Alumbaugh; daughters, Carolyn Winkle and Gloria Zellers; grandchildren, Darren Zellers, Robin Phillips, Joe Winkle and Aimee Winkle Alexander and great-grandchildren, Olivia, Nick, Grant, Brody and Nikos.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to One Community Hospice, 15600
Woods Chapel Rd., KCMO 64139.

Online condolences to www.mcgilleysheil.com.
Published in The Examiner on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Golda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -