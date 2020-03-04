|
Golda M. Grizzell, 93, of Independence, MO passed away February 27, 2020.
Memorial service on Saturday, March 7 at 12:30 p.m. with visitation one hour prior at the McGilley & Sheil Chapel, 11924 E. 47th St., KCMO 64133.
Golda was a member of New Outlook Pioneers of AT&T, the Social Order of Beauceant and the Local CWA #6360.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lee Grizzell and a daughter, Karen Lee.
Golda is survived by her siblings, Gene Wood, Joe Wood, Marcine Morgan and Pearle Alumbaugh; daughters, Carolyn Winkle and Gloria Zellers; grandchildren, Darren Zellers, Robin Phillips, Joe Winkle and Aimee Winkle Alexander and great-grandchildren, Olivia, Nick, Grant, Brody and Nikos.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to One Community Hospice, 15600
Woods Chapel Rd., KCMO 64139.
Online condolences to www.mcgilleysheil.com.
Published in The Examiner on Mar. 4, 2020