Goldie Williams, 96, a resident of Blue Springs, MO passed away peacefully in Grain Valley, MO on Monday, September 16, 2019.
The family will receive friends and family from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Meyers Funeral Chapel, 1600 W. Main St, Blue Springs, MO. Funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 21, at the chapel. Burial will immediately follow at the Blue Springs Cemetery.
Published in The Examiner on Sept. 18, 2019