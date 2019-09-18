Home

Meyers Funeral Chapel
1600 W Main
Blue Springs, MO 64015
(816) 229-3276
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Meyers Funeral Chapel
1600 W Main
Blue Springs, MO 64015
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Meyers Funeral Chapel
1600 W Main
Blue Springs, MO 64015
Burial
Following Services
Blue Springs Cemetery
Goldie (Chaplin) Williams


1923 - 2019
Goldie (Chaplin) Williams Obituary

Goldie Williams, 96, a resident of Blue Springs, MO passed away peacefully in Grain Valley, MO on Monday, September 16, 2019.

The family will receive friends and family from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Meyers Funeral Chapel, 1600 W. Main St, Blue Springs, MO. Funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 21, at the chapel. Burial will immediately follow at the Blue Springs Cemetery.

Memories of Goldie and words of comfort for her family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Examiner on Sept. 18, 2019
