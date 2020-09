Or Copy this URL to Share



Gordon Lee Fristoe, 81, of Odessa, MO, passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020 at Villages of Jackson Creek in Independence, MO.



A visitation will be held from 10-11:30 a.m., on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home, 306 S. 2nd Street, Odessa, MO, 64076. A graveside service with military rites will follow at 12 p.m. at the Missouri Veteran's Cemetery, 20109 Bus. MO-13, Higginsville, MO, 64037. Facemasks are recommended.



Arrangements: Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home 816-633-5524



